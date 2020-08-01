‘Kalsada-oke’ anyone?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Want to be entertained with some karaoke hits at home?

Worry not, because this 28-year-old from Labo, Ozamiz City has got you covered.

Steven Colcol, a restaurant host on a cruise ship, gave his own take to one of the Filipino’s favorite pastime, karaoke.

Colcol’s version is quite the same but with a twist, you have to walk around carrying a speaker with a microphone.

Which he dubbed as “Kalsada-oke.”

Kalsada-oke WATCH: Want to be entertained while at the comforts of your homes? Try watching “Kalsada-oke” by Steven Colcol of Labo, Ozamiz City. The 28-year old Colcol, who works as a restaurant host for a cruise ship, decided to entertain their neighbors with his own take of Beyoncé’s Listen. He uploaded the video last July 30 on his Facebook account. | Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, July 31, 2020

“It all started when my friends and I were doing the usual karaoke at home. Then we decided to do a twist and bring the karaoke to the streets in our community,” he said.

He was joined by two of his friends Bodie Bingkat and Erwin Ongcoy when they decided to film his Kalsada-oke last July 30.

After just hours from uploading the video, Colcol’s video has gained so much attention that as of August 1, the video has already gained 1.3 million views with 22,00o shares.

“We didn’t really expect it to go viral. We just wanted to have fun and spread it in our community and online,” he added.

Now, netizens are making a big fuss over this new trending video called “Kalsada-oke.”

Any, challengers here in Cebu? We’ll be waiting. /dbs