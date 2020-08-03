Construction worker hacks, kills former workmate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A construction worker was arrested by the Liloan police Sunday night, August 2, after he allegedly hacked to death a former workmate.

Benedicto Ramos, 47, was arrested while hiding in the house of another former workmate in Barangay Yati, the same barangay where he also lives.

Police Master Sergeant Jason Gayo said that grudge prompted Ramos to kill Floridel Lara, 25-years-old and a resident of Barangay Tayud.

However, Gayo said that are yet to determine the actual cause of their disagreement.

Gayo said that Ramos is now detained at the Liloan Police Station while they prepare for the filing of a murder complaint against him within the day.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Gayo said that Ramos waited for Lara along the road in Sitio Simbrio in Barangay Tayud at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Lara had just left his home then.

Witnesses, Gayo said, saw the suspect hack Lara on his face, neck, and other parts of his body.

Ramos and Lara used to be workmates in a construction site that is also located in Sitio Simborio in Barangay Tayud. / dcb