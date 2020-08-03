Argao logs 17 new cases, 43 recoveries on Aug. 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are now 48 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the southern Cebu town of Argao after it reported 17 new infections and 43 additional recoveries on Monday, August 3, 2020.

In an update, the Argao LGU said most of the new cases were exposed to a previously confirmed case who attended a social gathering.

The new cases include five residents of Barangay Canbanua, 10 persons from Barangay Lamacan, one from Barangay Poblacion, and one from Barangay Tulic.

“Ang Contact Tracing Team nagpadayon sa pagsuta sa mga posibleng close contacts sa mga bag-ong kaso nga [i-swab] karong adlawa, Agosto 3,2020 ug ugma, Agosto 4, 2020,” the LGU said in its advisory.

(The contact tracing team continued to identify the possible close-contacts of the new cases. They will be swabbed within today, August 3, 2020, and tomorrow, August 4, 2020.)

Meanwhile, the 43 recoveries include 38 from the Department of Health-run drug rehabilitation facility in the town while five are from the infections in the community.

To recall, DOH-7 confirmed on July 20 that at least 50 persons in the DOH Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (DOH-TRC) tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes of COVID-19.

The recoveries from the community cases are the town’s patient no. 2 from Barangay Poblacion, Patient no. 29 of Barangay Sua, Patient no. 30 from Barangay Langtad, Patient no. 31 from Barangay Langub; and Patient no. 31 from Barangay Binlod.

As of August 3, Argao already has a total of 117 COVID-19 infections with 67 recoveries and two deaths. /bmjo