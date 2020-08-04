CCTO warns vs illegal parking, other traffic violations

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said it will now resume with the “strict” implementation of traffic ordinances to bring order to city streets now that the city is under a more relaxed community quarantine.

In an advisory, CCTO said that they will impound illegally parked vehicles and issue citation tickets against its owners and implement other related ordinances.

CCTO made the announcement Monday afternoon, August 3, following complaints of heavy congestion on Cebu City roads on the city’s first working under the general community quarantine (GCQ).

“It has been observed that the number of vehicles plying in the streets have increased during the transition from MECQ to GCQ status. In order to maintain smooth flow of traffic within the city, CCTO will resume the strict implementation of City Ordinance against illegally parked vehicles and all other pertaining ordinances,” the CCTO advisory reads.

“We urge the public not to park illegally nor should they leave their vehicles unattended and should park at designated parking areas only. Parking Aides will be deployed to assist,” it added.