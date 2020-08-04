1,180 quarantine violators apprehended in Mandaue since March

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The city government of Mandaue has appealed to its constituents anew to abide by community quarantine protocols as it heightens campaign against violators.

Over the weekend, the city has already “freed-up” some space in its detention facility at the Department of General Services building in Barangay Labogon to make more room if more violators will be apprehended.

The 47 detained quarantine violators at the time even helped in moving away unserviceable equipment to make more room at the facility.

“Mao lang pod ang akong hangyo nga di ta ganahan nga moabot og ingon ana nga madakpan unya mobayad og penalty…Gamay ra gyud kaayo, magsul-ob og mask, dili maglakaw-lakaw og malapas sa curfew,” said Eddu Ybañez, Mandaue City Public Information Officer.

(That is our appeal. We do not want to reach the point that people will have to be detained and fined. That is just a small favor: wear your mask and do not loiter especially past the curfew hours.)

Ybañez said a total of 1,180 individuals have already been apprehended for violation of the city’s quarantine rules from the onset of the community quarantine last March until the start of August.

Aside from its curfew policy, the city has also started to implement its ordinance imposing penalties on those who do not wear face masks while outside of their residences.

As of Tuesday, August 3, 2020, the city has brought down its number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to 741 despite that its total confirmed infections have already reached 1,879. / dcb