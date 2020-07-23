P5K fine for those not wearing face masks in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Make sure to always wear your face maks when leaving your homes and wear this properly.

Failure to wear face masks and the failure to properly wear this while in public places in Mandaue City will now be fined P5, 000.

“Non-wearing of facemasks, as well as the improper wearing of facemasks in public, is punishable with P5,000 penalty,” said an advisory that as released by the Mandaue City Public Information Office late afternoon on Thursday, July 23.

The regulation is based on a recently approved City Ordinance which mandates law enforcement agencies in the city to go after violators, the advisory said.

Mandaue City officials led by Mayor Jonas Cortes have been campaigning for the adoption of health protocols that include the wearing of face masks as a means to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The city, based on the latest COVID-19 case bulletin released by the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) has already recorded a total of 1,580 cases of the infection. The city also logged 55 COVID-related fatalities and 489 recoveries.

Aside from Mandaue City, other local governments in Cebu have recently ramped up their efforts in enforcing quarantine and health protocols as a means to curb the spread of the virus.

In Cebu City, for example, an ordinance was also passed to slap fines reaching up to P10,000 and imprisonment of 30 days on individuals caught violating quarantine rules and regulations such as the mandatory wearing of face masks in public places. / dcb