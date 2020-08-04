Newborn baby among new COVID-19 cases in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A newborn baby was among the new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) which Talisay City reported on Monday, August 3.

The baby boy, the city’s patient (PT) no. 696, was swabbed on August 1 after his mother, who is from Barangay Lagtang, also tested positive for the infection.

In an advisory that was released at dawn on Tuesday, August 4, the City Public Information Office said that Talisay City logged a total of six new cases of the infection on Monday.

The youngest was the newborn baby while the oldest was an 89-year-old resident of Barangay Lawaan I, who is currently admitted to a hospital for comorbidities.

The rest of the city’s new cases were swabbed as a protocol for going to work or after they manifested influenza-like symptoms (ILS).

As of Monday, Talisay City logged a total of 754 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 126 active cases. Most of the city’s active cases are found in Barangays Bulacao with 15 cases followed by San Isidro with 13.

The city also logged 14 new recoveries on the same day bringing its total recovery count to 551. However, its death toll remained at 75. / dcb