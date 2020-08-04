PRO-7 distributes relief goods, livestock to selected residents of Brgy Perrelos in Carcar City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), led by its director, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, went to Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City, Cebu on Tuesday morning, August 4, 2020, to distribute relief goods and livestock to families in the area.

In line with the 119th anniversary celebration of the Philippine National Police (PNP), PRO-7 was able to deliver a total of 200 relief packs composed of canned goods and rice to selected families in the village. The distribution was also held in line with the “Kapwa ko, Sagot ko” program of the PNP.

Instead of just giving away relief goods, PRO-7 decided to also give livestock like goats and chickens to the chosen families of the barangays.

“What we do is we choose a family that most need our help like here, the chief of Police of Carcar came up with an idea of livelihood support. We gave them goats and chickens so they could have self reliant initiative in their backyard… They could multiply those chickens and if their goat is female then they could bring several more goats,” said Ferro.

Among the recipients of the relief goods and livestock, was single father Vicente Sosaga, 58 years old, a part time masseur and part time farmer from the barangay.

Sosaga has four children aged 16, 15, 13 and 10, whom he has been raising and sending to school on his own for the last 10 years.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Sosaga revealed that his wife left him 10 years ago and never came back. Without asking any reasons, Sosaga said he just started working all sorts of jobs to be able to bring food to the table.

“I need to take care of my children,” Sosaga said in Cebuano.

Having been chosen as a recipient of the relief goods and livestock, he said it is a big help for their family as they could plan to raise more of the livestock given for their livelihood. /bmjo

