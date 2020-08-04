Augmented SAF personnel in Cebu may be recalled earlier

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Augmented personnel from the Special Action Force (SAF) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) may be leaving Cebu earlier than the scheduled recalling date on August 15, 2020.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told reporters in a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, August 4, that he is already preparing to send back the SAF personnel to Camp Crame after the National Capital Region (NCR) recently reverted to a stricter modified enhance community (MECQ) from general community quarantine (GCQ).

According to Ferro, NCR might be needing more forces to implement health protocols in their area while under MECQ.

“It depends on the decision of the Chief PNP. We will support the NCR,” said Ferro.

Ferro added that the situation in Cebu City is now manageable and local forces will be enough to secure areas and fill in the duties of SAF team.

The PRO-7, according to Ferro, is also ready to send personnel should NCR ask for assistance.

Although Central Visayas needs all their forces, NCR’s situation may require more help at this time.

The 160 SAF members arrived last June 27 and were assigned to conduct patrolling in the 12 identified COVID-19 hotspot barangays in Cebu City while under ECQ. /bmjo

