Lapu-Lapu now seeing progress in cutting COVID-19 spread

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan said he is now seeing progress in the cutting off of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the city.

This is after only one out of 60 close contacts that their tracing team had identified tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Chan attributed the “progress” the public’s compliance with the established health protocols and the efforts of medical and non-medical frontliners in the city’s COVID-19 response.

“Usa kini sa mga senyales nga mikunhod na ang kaso sa maong sakit sa atong syudad og nagbunga ang tanang kahago sa atong mga medical frontliners, emergency responders, mga kapulisan, BFP, Navy, Army ug bisan sa mga yanong mga Oponganon nga mihatag sa ilang hiniusang pagtuman sa atong mga lagda,” Chan said in a Facebook update.

(This is a sign that the number of persons getting infected with the virus in our city has started to drop. The efforts of our medical frontliners, emergency responders, police personnel, BFP, navy, and army and the Oponganons who showed their utmost cooperation by following our policies.)

As of the August 3, data of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), Lapu-Lapu City’s active cases have already dropped to 751 as its recovery rate has hit 1,062. The city has also logged 71 total deaths.

“Malaumon ako nga padayon ang kauswagan nga atong nasinati karon ug sa hinay-hinay makalingkawas ra gyud kita niini para mahabalik na kitang tanan sa atong normal nga kinabuhi,” Chan said.

(I am hopeful that we will continue to move forward and slowly break free from this so we can all go back to our normal lives.) /bmjo