Lapu police chief says more now complying with GCQ protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police chief of Lapu-Lapu City says at least 50 percent of residents in the city are now fully aware of the general community quarantine (GCQ) protocols.

Police Colonel Clarito Baja, chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), revealed to reporters on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, that based on his assessment and the number of those arrested for violating the protocols since August month started, Oponganons seem to have understood the importance of complying with the GCQ protocols.

“Dili na gyud daghan atong miagi kay ang amo lang gibuhat ani, to remind sa public na the same pa rin ang protocol. The same pa rin ang minimum safety protocols,” Baja said.

(There are not as many apprehended for violating protocols because what we’re doing is reminding the public that the protocols are the same. The minimum safety protocols are still the same.)

Baja said that they recorded a total of 250 violators since August 1. There were 93 individuals arrested for going out without quarantine passes, 77 were caught for not practicing social distancing, 46 were apprehended for not wearing facemasks, and 34 were cited for violating the curfew hours.

Comparing the numbers to the previous months, which usually reach around 500 arrests in three days, Baja said that there is already a significant change.

Baja said they will have to continue their patrols and “recorida,” especially in the interior areas of the city, to be able to spread useful information and remind the public of the protocols and the consequences they will face once they violate them. /bmjo

