Android cellphone from PRO-7 chief a huge help for PWD student in Carcar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Android cellphones used to be something most people just wanted. It wasn’t really a need.

But with the coronavirus threat changing the course of learning this year, these gadgets are now a need for most students preparing for the school year 2020-2021.

Students like Leonard Langbid from Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City, Cebu.

Like many students, Leonard, who is 16 years old, needs an android cellphone since it is one of the requirements for his online classes which is set to start this month. He is an incoming Grade 10 student at the Perrelos National High school.

Online classes is the new normal in learning as the government is trying to avoid face-to-face classes due to threat of the coronavirus disease in the country.

With this, Leonard needed gadgets to help him with the new learning system. But with his father, working as a construction worker, being the only one to provide for the family, that need seemed impossible to get.

His mom was a housewife and had to take care of eight children. His father managed to put food on the table and get them to school. The extras were the things that were difficult to acquire.

Luckily, though, Leonard got a break. His wish for an Android cellphone he so much needed, came true on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, when the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) led by Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro went to Carcar City to give relief goods to selected families in Barangay Perrelos.

Read: PRO-7 distributes relief goods, livestock to selected residents of Brgy Perrelos in Carcar City

In line with the 119th anniversary celebration of the Philippine National Police (PNP), PRO-7 was able to deliver a total of 200 relief packs composed of canned goods and rice to selected families in the village. The distribution was also held in line with the “Kapwa ko, Sagot ko” program of the PNP.

Leonard happened to receive and extra and special gift after Ferro learned of his story.

How?

Leonard actually worked part time as an errand boy of the Carcar City Police Station to be able to earn extra money he can use to help his family. This is where policemen of the station learned about the story of Leonard. It was these policemen who told Ferro about Leonard’s situation and how hardworking the kid was.

Leonard said he thought that a cellphone would be the last thing he should be worrying about considering the ongoing health crisis and the status of his family. But since this is a school requirement, he also thought it would be of much importance, too.

“Importante gyud makahuman skwela kay para makatabang sa imong pamilya,” said Leonard.

(It’s also important to finish my studies so I can help my family.)

Leonard said he wanted to become a soldier but an accident when he was still six years old ended that dream as it led to the amputation of his left leg.

But that didn’t stop Leonard from dreaming more.

He wanted to prove that being a person with disability (PWD) is not a hindrance to be successful.

“Ang gusto gyud nako, dili mag lisod maong maningkamot,” said Leonard.

(What I really aim for is that we won’t have a hard time in life that’s why I have to strive.)

That is what Leonard plans to do and getting the Android phone he needs to continue with his studies is surely a huge boost in his bid to achieve that dream of his. /bmjo