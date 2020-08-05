Chan allows more establishments to open under GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Testing, tutorial and review centers; gyms and fitness centers; sports facilities; internet cafes; dermatological clinics; personal care services except for full body massage; pet grooming services; and drive-in cinemas are already allowed to operate in Lapu-Lapu City.

On August 1, Mayor Junard Chan issued a new executive order expanding the list of establishments that are permitted to open while the city remains under general community quarantine (GCQ). A copy of his EO was posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning, August 5.

Chan’s list of establishments that are allowed to open starting August 1 is based on the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Memorandum Circular no. 20-44 which specified the list of businesses that may open and the protocols for each line of business.

For the testing, tutorial, and review centers, only 10 persons are allowed to be inside the venue at the same time, in compliance with physical distancing protocols. But only review centers catering to health-related professions are allowed to open.

As of July 23, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) had already canceled its licensure examinations that are scheduled up to September.

For the gyms and fitness centers, its operations are also limited to individual workouts while group session such as Zumba remains to be prohibited.

Only sports facilities in an outdoor setting are also permitted to reopen and the activities allowed are limited to non-contact sports and exercises such as walking, jogging, running, biking, golf, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian, range shooting, and skateboarding.

While internet cafes are allowed to reopen, its operations are limited for clients who will be doing educational and work-related activities. Gaming is still prohibited.

Internet shops are also limited to operate up to 30 percent of its original capacity. / dcb