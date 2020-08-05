PH’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 116,000 mark

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is nearing the 116,000 mark as the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 3,462 additional cases.

The latest bulletin showed that the total number of infected patients has jumped to 115,980, while 66,270 of which have recovered after another 222 recoveries were recorded.

The death toll is now at 2,123, after an additional nine deaths.

DOH data shows that most of the 3,462 newly-reported cases came from the National Capital Region with 2,434, followed by Laguna (105), Rizal (101), Cavite province (73), and Cebu province (62).

Of the areas with the highest number of new cases, four are within areas under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

The DOH disclosed that most of the cases remain mild at 91.4 percent in all of the 47,587 active cases, while 7.3 percent are asymptomatic. At least 0.8 percent are under a severe condition, while 0.5 percent is critical.

There were 75 cases removed from the total case count after DOH validation found out that these were duplicates, while 12 were removed from the number of recoveries.

