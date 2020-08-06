24 OFWs injured in Beirut port blast – DFA

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty four overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been reported injured after powerful explosions rocked Beirut, Lebanon earlier in the week.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay, in a tweet early Thursday, August 6, 2020, said that according to the Philippine Embassy in Beirut, most of the wounded OFWs are household service workers.

“[Two] fatalities & 1 missing. Except for 1 critical, all injured in stable condition or minor wounds. Search for missing OFW ongoing,” he added.

A total of 12 OFWs were initially reported missing, 11 of whom are seafarers while the other is a household service worker.

On Wednesday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that all of the missing Filipino seafarers were found safe and accounted for.

DFA also assured it would continue to ascertain the conditions of the seafarers and the other Filipinos who were reported hospitalized.

Over 100 people died and more than 4,000 were reported injured after huge explosions shook Beirut on Tuesday, August 4, according to the Red Cross in Lebanon.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab earlier said the explosion stemmed from 2,750 tons of agricultural fertilizer ammonium nitrate that had been stored in a portside warehouse for years.