Central Visayas total recoveries at 10,451, active cases drop to 5,507

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 10,451 individuals who have been infected with COVID-19 have already recovered from the virus, lowering the number of active cases in Central Visayas to 5,507.

In the August 5, 2020-report of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), 298 new recoveries were added to the regions recovery count. Of the number, 140 are from Cebu City, raising the city’s COVID-19 recovery tally to 5,992.

Cebu City’s number of active cases, from a total confirmed cases of 9,150, is now at 2,623.

The other newly recovered patients, according to the DOH-7 data, are from Talisay City, 55; Minglanilla, 4; Consolacion, 2; the rest of Cebu province, 49; Mandaue City, 21; and Lapu-Lapu City, 2.

DOH-7 also reported 93 new infections of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), raising the total number of infections in the region to 16, 876. The new cases are from Cebu City, 25; Mandaue City, 17; Lapu-Lapu City, 9; Minglanilla, 4; Consolacion, 2; and the rest of Cebu province, 33.

Of the remaining 5,507 active cases in Central Visayas, DOH-7 said that 1,407 are currently admitted in hospitals while 4,000 are under isolation.

Varying figures

The data, as posted by the DOH-7, still differs from those reported by local government units (LGUs).

Mandaue City, in its count, reported only 12 new recoveries and 14 new infections for Wednesday. The city’s total reported recoveries is also already at 1,080.

Mandaue City’s break down of the additional cases said the new infections are from Barangays Cubacub, 4; Jagobiao, 2; Umapad, 2; Tipolo, 2; and one from Paknaan, Tabok, Basak, and Cambaro. The city also reported 12 recoveries on Wednesday, coming from Barangay Pagsabungan, 9; Subangdaku, 2; and Banilad, 1.

Its number of active cases, based on the city government’s report, is down to 753 from a total of 1,915.

Meanwhile, the data posted by the local government of Minglanilla shows that only 74 of its over 400 confirmed cases remain active. Its number of total recoveries is at 307.

Talisay City’s number of active cases, both in its August 4-tally posted on Wednesday evening and the DOH-7’s records, is already under 100, despite that it has the highest cumulative total of confirmed cases in Cebu province.

In the city’s report, only 87 of its 734 confirmed cases remain active. It logged 599 recoveries and a total of 77 validated deaths. /bmjo

