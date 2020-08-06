Farmers’ market opens at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Cebu City residents who needed to buy supplies but do not have access to the Carbon Public Market can visit the farmers’ market located at the Il Corso at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The city government through the City Agriculture Office (CAD) led the opening of the city’s farmers’ market on Thursday morning, August 6.

Engineer Joel Bacalayon, the CAD chief, said that the farmers’ market will be opened from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and this will continue to accommodate buyers until Sunday, August 8.

While they help buyers gain access to freshly picked fruits and vegetables like lettuce and eggplants and even ornamental plants, CAD is also helping farmers who come from the city’s 28 upland barangays find a market for their produce.

Baclayon said that while they continue to grow crops, farmers are hesitant to visit Cebu City’s urban barangays including the Carbon Public Market to sell because of fear that they will get the coronavirus disease.

As of this writing, 23 of the city’s 28 mountain barangays have remained COVID-19 free.

Baclayon said they decided to open the farmers’ market at the SRP to ensure the safety of the participating farmers and their buyers.

He said that the area is spacious to prevent the spread of the infection.

“Aron pud dili na sila mahadlok mo baligya, ato sila giprovidean og area aron nga makapammaligya sila sa ilang utanon,” said Baclayon.

(To address their apprehensions, we provided them with an area where they can sell their produce.)

Baclayon is asking Cebuanos who wanted to also avoid the crowd at the Carbon Public Market to visit the city’s farmers’ market at the SRP.

“Tabangan sad nato atong mga farmers sa dakbayan,” he added.

(Let us help the farmers in out city.) / dcb