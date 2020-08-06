NBI-7 arrests ‘fake’ land developers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A group of individuals posing as employees of a land development firm were arrested on Thursday, August 6, in Cebu City after they tried to sell a parcel of land that they do not own.

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI – 7) arrested eight people in an entrapment operation in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City for attempting to sell around two hectares of land in Barangay Tisa that is located in the city’s south district.

Initial findings by NBI – 7 showed that the group established a phony land development firm to sell vacant lots to unsuspecting buyers online.

The NBI-7 operation on Thursday afternoon stemmed from a complaint filed by the Tisa landowner, who told investigators that she saw a post on social media stating that a portion of her four-hectare property was being sold.

In its initial report, the agency stated that the landowner was able to provide them with a copy of the lot title to prove her ownership of the property. The suspects, on the other hand, only possessed tax declarations to prove their claims.

NBI – 7 said that further investigation will be conducted before they proceed with the filing of appropriate charges against the suspects who are now in their custody. / dcb