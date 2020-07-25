NBI-CEVRO chief urges victims of KAPA in Cebu to visit office, file complaints

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-CEVRO) is asking the victims of the Kapa Community Ministry International (Kapa) investment scam to visit their office and file their complaints.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital this afternoon, July 25, 2020, Lawyer Tomas Enrile, director of NBI-CEVRO, said that they would be helping those who would be coming out to file a complaint against KAPA with the recent arrest of the leader, Joel Apolinario, last July 21.

Enrile said that they although they had secured a search warrant in KAPA’s office in Compostela, Cebu, back in June 2019, which led to the confiscation of some documents in their office, there were no complainants who reached out to their office and file individual complaints.

“Pinapaabot namin na kung sino yung sa tingin nila naapi sila, they were damaged by this investment scam, pumunta sila dito,” said Enrile.

(We are waiting for those who felt that they were duped by this investment scam, then we ask you to come visit our office.)

Enrile said that even in the police also appealed to those who were duped to file their complaints because none stepped forward since the raid in Compostela.

He said both the NBI-CEVRO and Police would be approachable once these victims would decide to file their complaints.

KAPA leader Joel Apolinario was arrested with 21 others in Surigao del Sur and are facing charges for syndicated estafa with additional charges for violations of the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition, the law on illegal possession of explosives, Articles 147 (illegal association) and 148 (direct assault) of the Revised Penal Code./dbs

