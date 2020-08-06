IN PHOTOS: Cebu capitol celebrates 451st founding anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Observing its 451st charter anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Cebu capitol skipped the usual merriments and month-long activities that used to mark the previous year’s celebrations of the country’s oldest province.

On Thursday, August 6, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and other Capitol officials lead the flag-raising in front of the Capitol building to mark this year’s foundation day.

Unlike in the previous years where town and city mayors attended the flag-raising, bearing the flags of the local government units, their presence was virtual this time.

The flag-raising was followed by a Holy Mass presided by Msgr. Roberto Alesna at the Capitol Social Hall. It was attended by Garcia, Vice Governor Hilario Davide III, Representatives Janice Salimbangon (Cebu, 4th), Vincent Franco Frasco (Cebu, 5th), and Emmarie Ouano-Dizon (Cebu, 6th), Liloan Mayor and League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Cebu President Christina Frasco, and Capitol department heads.

Governor Garcia, in her founding anniversary message, reiterated that the province’s current direction is towards recovery from the economic blows suffered from COVID-19 restrictions.

She also announced that the Capitol will be downloading P2.5 million to each Local Government Unit (LGU) for the purchase of vitamins, purifiers and UV sterilization lamps, putting up of nurseries, and the Sugbusog program implementation. Barangays also will receive P100,000 cash assistance for the Sugbusog implementation at the sitio level.

The offices of the 17 board members also got an allocation of P5 million each while Vice Governor Hilario Davide III’s office got P15 million to be used as assistance to micro, small, and medium enterprises. / dcb