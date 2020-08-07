COVID-19 cases in PH overshoot 122,000 mark

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday logged 3,379 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease, pushing the country’s caseload to 122,754.

Of the total cases, 53,734 are considered active cases.

Metro Manila registered the most number of newly logged cases at 1,846, followed by Rizal with 314 cases and Laguna with 276 cases.

The DOH also reported 96 new recoveries, bringing the total to 66,852 while the country’s death toll rose to 2,168 with 24 new fatalities.

Most of the cases remain mild at 91.4% while 7.3% are asymptomatic. At least 0.7% are under a severe condition, while 0.5% is critical.

There were 85 cases removed from the total case count after DOH validation found out that these were duplicates, while 58 were removed from the number of recoveries, and 6 from the number of deaths.

Moreover, 23 cases that were previously reported to have recovered have been validated to have died and were included in the count of new deaths, the DOH said. [ac]