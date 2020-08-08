NBI expects 100 more complainants against illegal recruiter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 100 more complainants are expected to file their complaints against April Jade Sagun, 35, of Barangay Dumlog Talisay City, who was arrested for illegal recruitment and estafa.

Initially, four individuals had already filed their complaints against Sagun, who operates an unregistered recruitment agency and training school, said Arnel Pura, special investigator of NBI CEVRO.

But since Sagun’s training school had a branch in Balamban town in western Cebu, Pura said they were expecting other victims — about 100 more — to come forward and file their complaints against her.

“Aside sa Dumlog, Talisay, naa sab silay opisina sa Balamban, mas daghan didto sa Balamban,” said Pura.

(Aside from Dumlog, Talisay, she also has an office in Balamban. There are more victims there in Balamban.)

In their investigation, Pura said that Sagun claimed that her company was registered by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

But Pura said that when they asked TESDA and POEA, both said that the training school and recruitment agency of Sagun were not registered with them.

Sagun is currently detained in NBI CEVRO detention facility.

Pura said that Sagun would be facing charges for large scale illegal recruitment and estafa which were non bailable.

With this, Pura urged the public especially those who would want to work abroad, to first check if the recruitment companies or training schools were registered under TESDA and POEA.

“Verify muna nila sa POEA kung registered or license ba ang agency, at the same time kung mag offer og mga vocational or training programs, icheck first nila sa TESDA to make it sure nga ilang gi bayad dili sad masayang,” said Pura.

(They should verify with the POEA if the agency is registered or licensed and at the same time if this agency offers vocational or training programs, then they should also first check with TESDA to make sure that what they paid would not be wasted.)/dbs