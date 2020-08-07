NBI CEVRO arrest ‘illegal recruiter’ from Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman who is operating a training school and a recruitment agency in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, was arrested by operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI CEVRO) at around 3 p.m. this Friday, August 7, 2020.

NBI CEVRO Investigator Arnel Pura said they had been getting complaints against the recruitment agency that is reportedly owned by the woman who introduced herself as April Jade Sagun to agents.

Pura said that trainees alleged that they were made to pay at least P10,000 for their housekeeping training and Nihongo lessons with a promise of immediate employment in Japan.

But while they never received any formal training since they enrolled in February 2020, Pura said that suspect demanded for additional payment from her trainees.

“[The suspected operated her business] on the pretext of enrolling in a training school with a promise of deployment upon graduation. [But] wala man ma materialize ilahang promise,” said Pura.

CDN Digital tried but failed to get the statement of Sagun who remains under the custody of NBI CEVRO as of this writing.

Pura said they continue to investigate Sagun to especially check on her background and the legitimacy of her operation of the training school and recruitment agency. They also needed to verify if she gave her real identity to their agents.

After they complete their investigation, Pura said they intend to file illegal recruitment and estafa charges against the suspect. / dcb