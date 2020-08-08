Basilica reopens Pilgrim Center for public Masses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the country’s oldest and most prominent churches is set to hold public Masses after months of lockdown.

Church administrators of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu announced in an advisory issued on Saturday, August 8, that public Masses at the Pilgrim Center would be set to resume starting Sunday, August 9.

This developed after the national government’s anti-coronavirus task force approved the request of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella to allow all worshipping sites and religious organizations to hold gatherings in a limited capacity.

The Basilica, for its part, will cap the maximum number of attendees in every Mass up to 350 only, and that senior citizens and those ages below 21 years old are prohibited from entering the church.

They also advised the public to bring their quarantine passes when attending Masses as they would be implementing a No Quarantine Pass, No Entry policy.

“Livestreamed Masses will still continue through the Basilica’s Facebook Page and YouTube channel,” portions of the advisory read.

Religious gatherings are allowed in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ).

But when Cebu City was downgraded to such status last August 1, the Basilica did not proceed on conducting public Masses, citing the city’s protocols limiting the number of people for a religious event to a maximum of 10. The church compound, however, remained open for devotees who want to offer their prayers at the Kandilaan area.

The centuries-old Basilica, which is located in downtown Cebu City, is a popular destination both for tourists and devotees.

Enshrined inside the church is the original image of the Holy Child, a gift bestowed upon Portuguese Ferdinand Magellan to Queen Juana. / dbs