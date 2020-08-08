Churches, mosques, temples can now conduct services within 10% capacity in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Religious establishments in Cebu City may now hold services with more than 10 people present as the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has heeded the request of Mayor Edgardo Labella to increase the number of people allowed to attend religious activities.

The IATF has allowed up to 10 percent capacity of the establishment to be present during religious services, which means Cathedrals and Basilicas in the city may allow more parishioners compared to smaller churches.

Labella issued the Executive Order (EO) No. 86-B on Saturday, August 8, 2020, detailing the guidelines for the return of religious activities in the churches.

In the new EO, Labella stated that religious establishments may accommodate from 10 people to 10 percent of the seating capacity, whichever is higher, during a religious service.

Churches, mosques, and temples, must also observe the basic health protocols of social distancing, wearing face masks and/or face shields, and allot handwashing or sanitation areas for regular disinfection.

However, the EO still limits visiting or conducting religious services in cemeteries such as burials to 10 persons per event.

“Aduna kitay mga kausaban sa lagda sa dinaghan nga panagtapok diri sa dakbayan sa Sugbo. Dili gihapon pwede ang kasagaran nga pagtapoktapok pero gitugutan na nato ang pag-abli sa simbahan aron sa pagmisa basta dili molapas sa 10 ka tawo o 10 percent nga kapasidad sa lugar ang makatambong,” said the mayor.

(We have changes in our guidelines of public gatherings in Cebu City. We still won’t allow most public gatherings but we allowed our churches to open for Masses from 10 people to 10 percent of the seating capacity.)

The mayor met with stakeholders on the implementation of the order, which will start on Sunday, August 9, 2020, to ensure the compliance of the religious establishments.

He encouraged that public that while they can now go to church, they must still remain vigilant of the coronavirus. /dbs