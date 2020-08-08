Ex-Manila mayor Alfredo Lim dies at 90

MANILA, Philippines — Former Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim passed away on Saturday afternoon. He was 90.

In a report on CNN Philippines, Lim’s daughter Cynthia confirmed the demise of the long-time public servant.

Maraming salamat po sa pagmamahal at serbisyo sa Lungsod ng Maynila. Rest In Peace.#BagongMaynila#SimplyNoPlaceLikeManila

Posted by Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila on Saturday, August 8, 2020

There were no details released on the cause of his death as of posting.

Lim first became Manila mayor in 1992 and was reelected in 1995.

He served as the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) chief from 2000 to 2001. He also became a senator in 2004.

In 1992, the former local chief executive led the National Bureau of Investigation.