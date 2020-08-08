Talisay City Police bags another best component city police station award

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To deliver the best services to the community and make sure that the policemen are sincere in the job they are in.

These were among the goals of Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of the Talisay Police Station, wanted, when he was assigned as the police chief last October 2019.

This was why he trained and pushed his personnel to always do their best in whatever tasked they were given.

With this goals in mind and followed by the other Talisay City policemen, the Talisay City Police Station did not only deliver but it also showed results as it was recognized again recently as the Best Component City Police in the whole Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

In line with the 199th celebration of the Philippine National Police (PNP), the PRO-7 gave the award to Talisay Police Station last August 6, through a virtual ceremony.

The best component city police station is already the second award received by Talisay City Police, as they were also awarded the same title last August 3. The station also ranked first on the crime solution efficiency report which earned them a commendation from Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

What earned them the award?

Basically, when a police station or a police officer gets nominated for a recognition, their performances are being assessed based on the recorded accomplishments covering a certain period.

These accomplishments are then assessed again if they have made a huge contribution to the community.

For Pelare, he said that one of their approaches was to let the community participate to be able to implement programs and policies as well as help in solving crimes.

He said this was the main reason why they had attained the awards.

“When the community is actively involve in law enforcement and crime prevention, the job of the police will become easier. Mao nay amoang gi tanaw that really contributed in the attainment of this achievement – the community participation,” said Pelare.

And such participation according to Pelare was rooted with their programs like clean up drives and illegal drug seminars in the interior areas of the city.

The active support of the local government unit headed by Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas, according to Pelare, also added another factor in helping their services become better.

Points for improvement

There is always room for growth and improvement, said Pelare.

He said that one of the areas that needed improvement would be how they would be able to enforce policies that would be strictly observed by the community especially as this was one of the struggles the station encountered during the quarantine period due to COVID-19.

Pelare said that they would have to create new ways and strategies that would again help them improve the quality of their duties to the public.

However, as the country currently has the problem with COVID-19, Pelare said they would first focus on the current policy adjusting to the global health crisis./dbs