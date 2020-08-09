Bantayan reports P12M of Bayanihan grant used for food provisions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The municipality of Bantayan on Bantayan Island, northern Cebu spent P12 million or about 73 percent of its Bayanihan grant for the purchase of food assistance during the community quarantine period.

The town received P16,487,305 under the from the national government’s Bayanihan Grant to Cities and Municipalities (BGCM).

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in April downloaded P30 billion to all cities and municipalities in the country as an aid for the latter’s COVID-19 response. The one-time grant is equivalent to the local government unit’s one month share of Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) for 2020.

Based on the July 31, 2020 liquidation report prepared by the local finance committee, Bantayan allocated P12 million for the provision of food assistance to about 14,000 families in its 25 barangays. It obligated and disbursed P11,999,750 for the supplies.

From the amount, each of the family were to receive rice assistance every other week for two months, until August 15.

The second biggest chunk of Bantayan’s BGCM allocation went to the purchase of medicines, PPEs, and test kits. The town set aside P3.9 million and obligated P3,859,131 for the procurement of the items.

As of July 31, the town has disbursed P3.4 million to the supplier.

“[The] supplies [were] delivered and used by end-user units and implementing offices,” the liquidation report said.

Bantayan also allocated another P587,305 for gasoline for the transport of frontliners to their designated areas and for LGU personnel during the payout of cash assistance and the delivery of relief goods to the barangays. The town has so far disbursed P587,286 from the allocated amount. / dcb