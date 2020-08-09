PRC postpones, resets October, select Nov 2020 exams to 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Citing the still increasing number of coronavirus disease cases in the country, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Sunday, August 9, the postponement and resetting to 2021 of 13 licensure examinations originally slated in October and two exams for November 2020.

The postponed licensure examination in October are for the following:

Chemical engineers (October 2, 3, and 4);

Naval architects and marine engineers (October 6, 7, and 8);

Metallurgical engineers (October 6, 7, and 8);

Certified Public Accountants (October 10, 11, and 17);

Optometrists (written) (October 12, 14, and 15);

Optometrists (practical) (October 18, 19, 20, and 21);

Ocular pharmacologists (October 13);

Chemists (October 20 and 21);

Chemical technicians (October 22);

Electronic engineers (October 24 and 25);

Electronic technicians (October 26);

Geodetic engineers (October 28 and 29); and

Fisheries (October 28 and 29).

The licensure examinations for Customs broker on November 4 and 5, and for agriculturists on November 10, 11 and 12 are also postponed.

Based on the 2020 schedule of PRC examinations, the other licensure exams that are set in November and were not included in the list of postponed exams are midwives (November 7 and 8), civil engineers (Nov. 14 and 15), aeronautical engineers (Nov. 17 to 19), geologists (Nov. 17 to 19), nurses (Nov. 21 and 22), and criminologists (Nov. 28 to 30)./dbs