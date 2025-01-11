Cebu Marathon 2025: City OKs P472K budget amid allocation concerns

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Council has approved a P472,000 budget for the Cebu Marathon 2025, scheduled for January 12 at the SM Seaside City Cebu grounds.

The allocation, finalized during the council’s recent regular session, covers cash prizes, talent fees, and other expenses, despite questions about its necessity.

Cebu Marathon 2025 prizes

The marathon, now in its 17th year, boasts a record-breaking 12,275 participants, including local and international runners. A total prize pool of over P600,000 awaits top finishers in the 42-kilometer (km), 25 km, 12 km, and 6 km categories, with the top five male and female finishers in each race set to receive cash rewards.

For the 42-km full marathon, the champion will take home P40,000, followed by P20,000, P15,000, P10,000, and P7,500 for the second to fifth placers. The 25-km category offers P20,000 for the champion, while the 12-km and 6-km races feature top prizes of P10,000 and P5,000, respectively.

Additionally, P100,000 from the approved city budget will be allocated to talent fees for 10 drum and bugle corps groups, with each group receiving P10,000. These expenses will be sourced from the “City Sponsored Activities – Other Activities” fund under the Office of the Mayor.

READ:

Cebu Marathon 2025: Over P600,000 in cash await winners

Cebu Marathon sets new records, guns for AIMS accreditation in 2026

Cebu’s vibrant running clubs take the spotlight at Cebu Marathon 2025

Pesquera questions subsidy

However, Majority Floor Leader Jocelyn Pesquera questioned why the city government is subsidizing prizes and other costs when the event organizers, the Cebu Executive Runners Club, are expected to generate significant revenue from registration fees.

“With 12,275 participants paying a minimum fee of P1,499 for the 6-km category, the organizers likely collected at least P17 million,” Pesquera said. “They can certainly afford the P100,000 for the drum and bugle corps and other expenses without charging it to the City Government.”

Pesquera said that while the marathon benefits Cebu City’s tourism and economy, the organizers should bear the financial responsibilities instead of relying on public funds.

Garganera defends allocation

Councilor Joel Garganera, who facilitated the budget request, defended the allocation. He stressed the marathon’s prestige and its role in positioning Cebu as a prime destination for sports tourism.

“The [Cebu Marathon] is one sport where every marathoner in the entire archipelago is looking forward,” Garganera said.

“Plus the fact that we have right now is the best view using the CCLEX (Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway), and then this is a way of supporting when you organize such, you need people there that really have a grasp of the sports and have a connection to the entire running community,” he added.

Aside from Pesquera, Councilor Nestor Archival also inquired whether the cash prizes could be funded entirely by the organizers. Garganera maintained that the city’s contribution is minimal compared to the event’s overall impact.

The Cebu Marathon 2025 is set to kick off at midnight on Sunday. Notable participants include defending women’s 42-km champion Artjoy Torregosa and multi-titled runner Lizane Abella. Meanwhile, Florendo Lapiz, last year’s second placer in the men’s 42-km category, will lead the male contenders.

Adding to the excitement are elite athletes Cherry Andrin, reigning Milo Marathon Cebu leg champion, her sister Lovely Fe Andrin, and fellow Milo Marathon champion Prince Joey Lee, who will compete in the 25-km race. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP