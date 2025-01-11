Fiesta Señor: Dos and Don’ts when attending Novena Masses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Downtown Cebu City will once again be bathed in red and gold as it welcomes another year of celebrating the feast of Señor Sto. Niño.

With hundreds of faithful expected to flock to the centuries-old Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu and its nearby streets, here are some reminders from authorities to ensure a safe and orderly Fiesta Señor celebration.

Dos

Stay hydrated – Always bring water and umbrellas to prevent dehydration, especially when attending the Novena Masses at midday. Wear comfortable clothes without compromising the dress code policy – When visiting the Basilica to join the Novena, devotees are advised to wear comfortable clothes, especially during hot and humid days, without violating the dress code policy. Augustinian friars had been continually reminding the public to comply with the church’s dress code when entering the Basilica grounds. This means no sleeveless, no skimpy shorts and tattered jeans. Follow signages – Due to the huge volume of devotees visiting the church, organizers have opened designated entry and exit points as part of its crowd control measures. With this, attendees are highly advised to follow the guides and signages around the church. Be mindful of valuables and belongings – Keep important stuff and other valuables close.

Don’ts

Bringing big bags – The church still prohibits bringing in large bags, and devotees are encouraged to bring small ones that can carry their essentials. Carrying bladed and sharp objects, weapons and other similar materials for safety and security reasons. Do not bring big chairs – While the Basilica allows chairs inside the church grounds, they urged devotees not to bring big ones like camping chairs.

The 460th Fiesta Señor celebration will kicked off on Thursday, January 9, with an Opening Salvo. The feast day will be this January 19. /clorenciana

