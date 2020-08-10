Siquijor reports only 11% spent from Bayanihan grant

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The province of Siquijor has disbursed over P2.7 million or about 11 percent of its Bayanihan grant as of July 31, 2020, for its coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response.

The island province, which remained COVID-19-free until last August 1, received P24,377,712 from the national government’s Bayanihan Grant to Provinces last April for use as augmentation funds for its COVID-19 response.

In its July 31-report on fund utilization and Program/Project/Activity (PPA) implementation, the province said it allocated P12.2 million from the P24.3 million allocation for the purchase of medicines, personal protective equipment (PPEs), hospital equipment and supplies.

The acquisition of the items, that was done under negotiated procurement, was meant to benefit 300 health workers and persons under monitoring (PUMs), suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Out of the P12.2 million allocated for the medicines, PPEs, and medical supplies, the province has only obligated and disbursed P2,596,000 or only 21.27 percent. It noted that the procurement requests (PR) for the items are in process and for payment.

While the province has also allocated P8 million from the grant for the food, transportation, and accommodation of its health workers and other personnel, the provincial government has only disbursed so far P168,000 for the said expenditures.

From the grant, Siquijor also allocated P4 million for the construction or rental of temporary quarantine facilities for suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of July 31, it has obligated P84,000 for the program but has not disbursed payment for it yet.

The report prepared by the local finance committee of the province noted that the project is “with PRs undergoing procurement process.”

Meanwhile, the remaining P177,712 from the province’s Bayanihan grant was allocated for the training of its medical personnel for conducting COVID-19 tests and other related medical processes. However, the province has not spent the amount noting that the Department of Health (DOH) has free orientation for the said processes. / dcb