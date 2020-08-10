In Barili town, Luhod brgy councilor to face charge for organizing ‘tigbakay’

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Unmindful of the PNP’s campaign against illegal gambling, an official of Barangay Luhod in Barili town organized “tigbakay” in their area on Sunday afternoon, August 9.

While he eluded arrest, they will be filing a complaint for illegal gambling against barangay councilor Vergilio Tubilan this Monday, August 10, said Police Master Sergeant Mark Anthony Fat of Barili Police Station.

Fat said that witnesses identified Tubilan, who is also the chairperson of the barangay’s peace and order committee, as the organizer of the “tigbakay” in Sitio Caimito in Barangay Luhod at around noontime on Sunday.

“Layo-layo palang ang mga pulis nanagan na ni sila. Ang nadakpan namo manok ragyud tawun,” said Fat.

(The bettors and organizers started to run when they saw the approaching police team. All that they got where the fighting cocks that they left behind.)

During their investigation, residents in the area identified Tubilan as the organizers of the “tigbakay,” Fat said.

READ: In 4 days, 97 arrested for tigbakay in Cebu province.

Police have repeatedly reminded Cebuanos against unauthorized gatherings and participating in “tigbakay” because of the threat of the coronavirus disease, but many continue to defy the mandate. / dcb