San Fernando cops looking for people who threw dead baby in dump site

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The investigators of San Fernando Police Station are trying to identify those people responsible for throwing the body of a seven-month-old baby in a dump site in Sitio Tabon, Barangay Balud, San Fernando town.

Police Staff Sergeant Paul Baclay of San Fernando Police said that they were looking for witnesses who might have seen some people who passed by the area on Sunday night, August 9, 2020, or this morning, August 10, 2020, because it might be around that time when the baby was thrown away.

Baclay said that it was at 2:08 p.m. of August 10, 2020 when the baby was found by a resident in the area, who called the police.

Based on the police investigation, Baclay said that the baby might have been dead for about two days and had been in thrown in the area for about 24 hours.

“Gi langaw na pag ayo unya dili na ma ilhan kung laki o baye ba kay wala naman iyang uban nga parts murag gikaon siguro sa iro,” said Baclay.

(Flies were found on the baby’s body, and other parts of the baby’s body were gone, which were probably eaten by dogs, making it difficult to know its gender whether it was a male of a female baby.)

Baclay said that the body of the baby started to decay and the genital parts were cut off or may have been eaten by an animal, which is why the policemen could not identify the gender of the baby.

Based on the accounts of the 35-year-old woman, who discovered the baby, she and the other residents in the area did not notice anyone suspicious who passed by the area before the incident.

Baclay said police investigators continued to look for witnesses who could have seen or identify the person or persons behind the incident./dbs