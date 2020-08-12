Mandaue City active cases down to 554 with 43 new recoveries, 11 new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City recorded another high in its COVID-19 recoveries with 43 newly recovered patients logged on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The new recoveries raise the city’s total recovery count to 1,330, bringing down its active case count to 554 despite logging 11 new infections for the day.

Mandaue City’s newly recovered patients are from Barangays Tipolo, 7; Tabok, 5; Opao, 5; Jagobiao, 3; Banilad, 3; Alang-alang, 2; Bakilid, 2; Centro, 2; Cubacub, 2; Ibabao-Estancia, 2; and Manguikay 2. Barangays Cabancalan, Canduman, Casuntingan, Guizo, Mantuyong, Paknaan, Subangdaku, and Umapad also have one new recovery each.

The new infections, on the other hand, are from Barangays Guizo, 1; Centro, 2; and Ibabao-Estancia, 8.

In its update, the Mandaue City’s Public Information Office said decontamination of involved areas and contact tracing activities for the new confirmed cases are already underway.

As of August 11, the city now has a total of 1,966 confirmed cases, of which only 554 remains active.

No new mortalities

Mandaue City’s count of its COVID-19 related deaths remains at 82 with no new mortalities reported since July 30. The city has noted that mortalities are only officially encoded into the case count upon validation through the availability of a death certificate.

Gaps in published data, however, continues between those reported local government and the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

For August 11, DOH-7 reported that the city has a total of 2,083 confirmed cases with 10 cases added for the day. Its running recovery total for the city is still at 1,095 while its COVID-19 death count is at 76. /bmjo

