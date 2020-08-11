Mandaue City recoveries hike to 1,287, active cases drop to 586
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The drop in Mandaue City’s count of its active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues as the city, on Monday, August 10, 2020, reported 23 additional recoveries and just six new infections.
The new recoveries include 17 from barangay Looc, three from Pagsabungan and one from barangays Basak, Maguikay, and Mantuyong.
This hiked the total number of recoveries in the city to 1,287, or about 66 percent of the city’s cumulative total of its cases.
The 1,955 total number of cases include the six which were logged on Monday. The new cases are from Jagobiao, 2; Cubacub, 1; Subangdaku, 1; Ibabao-Estancia, 1; and Cabancalan, 1.
The city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said decontamination and contact tracing measures are already ongoing for the newly-confirmed cases.
“Through continuous capacity building, Mandaue City aims to ramp up its contact tracing capabilities as one of the [approaches] to effectively handle the COVID-19 pandemic,” the PIO said.
Meanwhile, the city’s count of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 82 as no additional mortalities have been logged in the city since July 30. The city earlier explained that the reporting on COVID-19 deaths are not in real-time since they wait for the individual’s death certificate before officially logging the death.
The Department of Health in Central Visayas’ (DOH-7) data, however, continues to differ from the figures released by the city. In its August 10-update, DOH-7 reported that the city has a total of 2,073 cases of which 901 remains active, 1,096 have recovered and 76 have died./bmjo
