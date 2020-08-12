POC chief tacks P 180-M aid to Bayanihan Act

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino inserted a P180-million item to the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act 2 for the benefit of athletes and coaches from the national team.

In his capacity as congressman of Cavite’s fifth district, Tolentino lobbied for the members of the national squad to receive their monthly allowances in full in the House of Representatives’ version of the act.

“I included the slashed allowances of national athletes and coaches up to December 2020 in the approved Bayanihan 2 with the help of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano,” Tolentino said.

The Philippine Sports Commission was forced to reduce the salaries of athletes and coaches by 50 percent after monthly remittances from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) decreased dramatically.

The 5-percent share from the Pagcor dwindled after nationwide casino operations ceased for almost four months due to the series of pandemic lockdowns.

Tolentino said Bayanihan 2 also aims to provide an additional P5,000-financial assistance for athletes and coaches. INQ