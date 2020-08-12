Naga COVID-19 patient with leukemia passes away

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 21-year-old woman, who is among the coronavirus disease cases from Naga City, Cebu, has passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The patient, tagged as PN 129, is a resident of Mohon 2 in Barangay Langtad of the city in southern Cebu.

Aside from having tested positive for COVID-19, Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong in her update said the patient had been found to be suffering from leukemia, a type of cancer that affects the blood and the bone marrow.

PN 129 was first brought to a private hospital in Cebu City last July 29 due to low hemoglobin count. She was swabbed on July 31 for COVID-19 testing and the result came positive on August 2.

“Namatay si PN 129 gahapon, Agosto 11 sa hospital nga diin siya naka-admit. Nasuta usab nga aduna siyay leukemia,” the mayor’s update reads.

(PN 129 died yesterday, August 11, at the hospital where she was admitted. It was also found out that she had leukemia.)

PN 129 is the city’s 21st COVID-19 related death.

Meanwhile, the city has also reported nine new recoveries as of 12 noon this Wednesday, August 12, raising its total number of recoveries to 95.

The new recoveries are PN 105, an 80-year-old woman from Barangay Tuyan; PN 106 who is also from Tuyan; PN 107 to 109 who are residents of Barangay Tinaan; PN 110 of Barangay Naalad; PN 112 from Barangay West Poblacion; PN 113 from Langtad; and PN 117 from Tangke./dbs