Capitol inks MOA for satellite dialysis center in mall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Renal patients from Cebu province may already undertake their dialysis sessions at a mall at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City following the installation of the province’s 10 hemodialysis units at the establishment.

The hemodialysis units are granted by the Department of Health – Health Facilities Enhancement Program Management Office (DOH-HFEP) to the province following the latter’s request for the provision of the units intended for non-COVID-19 patients.

Since the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Cebu, the Capitol has expressed concern about the risk of infection for its residents who would be visiting hospitals in Cebu City which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The provincial government, last July, wrote to (DOH-HFEP) requesting its inclusion in the agency’s Hemodialysis Package so renal patients in the province could avail of “safe and efficient dialysis services amid the ongoing fight against the COVID-19.”

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, officials of the DOH-7, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Cebu Provincial government, and SM Prime Holdings signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the installation of the equipment.

The operation of the satellite dialysis center at the area designated by the mall, SM Seaside, will commence Friday, August 14, until December 31, 2020.

Under the MOA, VSMMC will be operating the satellite hemodialysis center using the 10 units granted by DOH-HFEP to the province. The hospital will shoulder the costs for the operation of the satellite hemodialysis center including the utility dues arising from the operations.

The manpower complement for the dialysis center will be provided by the VSMMC. It will also conduct the training should the Capitol assign its personnel at the satellite dialysis center.

Under the MOA, the PhilHealth reimbursement packages for the operation of the satellite hemodialysis center will redound to the VSMMC.

The Capitol, for its part, will shoulder the costs of corrective or preventive maintenance of the equipment at the dialysis centers.

Aside from the 10 hemodialysis units intended for the province, the DOH-HFEP also granted 10 units of the machine to Cebu City of which, five are also in SM Seaside and another five is installed at the Cebu City Quarantine Center for COVID-19 patients who also need to undergo dialysis session./dbs