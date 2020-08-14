Cebu South Coastal Road temporarily closes for CCLEX development

The Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) viaduct will be closed on Saturday, August 15, and Sunday, August 16, from 8 a.m. to 6p.m. as the contractors of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) remove the formworks of the newly concreted portal frame above the viaduct.

During the scheduled road closure, Northbound motorists can take F. Vestil Road while southbound motorists can take Osemeña Boulevard to N. Bacalso Avenue.

Cebu Link Joint Venture (CLJV) is the main contractor of the CCLEX project, a consortium of Spain-based Acciona, and Philippine-based First Balfour Inc., and D.M. Consunji.

ADVERTORIAL