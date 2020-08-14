NBI-7 has new acting director

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI – 7) has a new head.

Lawyer Renan Augustus Oliva, in a teleconference with members of the media on Friday, August 14, confirmed that he was appointed as the new acting director for NBI-7.

Oliva said he received the appointment papers, dated on July 21, 2020, and signed by the agency’s director, Eric Distor, last July 27. He said he formally assumed office last August 10.

“I received the order, designating me as the acting regional director, last July 27. And I had to ask for a one-week meeting up in Bohol on the cases we handled, and the turnover of properties,” said Oliva in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Before his new designation, Oliva led the NBI’s district office in Bohol province for five years.

He replaced former NBI-7 director, Lawyer Tomas Enrile, who was reassigned to the Office of the Director in NBI’s headquarters in Manila.

Oliva said higher-ups of NBI reshuffled several officials within their ranks, including him, following the retirement of some of its directors.

“It was not only me who was reassigned. There were also others from different areas and regions in the country,” he added.

Oliva’s new role came at a time when the country is grappling with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said that among the investigations they would be prioritizing would be in relation to unscrupulous individuals taking advantage of the public health crisis.

According to Oliva, NBI-7 is currently investigating over 30 complaints related to the pandemic, which range from illegal recruitment taking place to overpriced or fake medical equipment.

He also urged the public to report to their office people who would continue to do illegal activities and transactions amid the COVID-19 crisis./dbs