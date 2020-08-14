DOH: Time-based COVID recoveries to be announced every Sunday
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) will announce “time-based” coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) recoveries under its “Oplan Recovery” program every Sunday, the agency’s spokesperson said Friday, August 14, 2020.
Time-based recoveries are coronavirus patients released from isolation after a certain number of days of quarantine and after symptoms have disappeared.
“Starting this Sunday, we are going to announce again this time-based recovered patients and every Sunday gagawin na natin ‘yan para hindi tayo na nagbu-bulk lagi ng announcement,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters.
The DOH reported on July 30 a massive rise in recoveries of over 38,075. It noted that 37,166 are considered “time-based recoveries.”
Under the scheme, asymptomatic patients ad those with mild symptoms will be tagged as recovered after they complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine from the time they first start showing symptoms of COVID-19, or their samples are collected for testing.
The steep rise in recoveries sparked doubts and drew questions from the public on how DOH handles critical COVID-19 data.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.