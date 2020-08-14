In Minglanilla, active cases down to 53

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Minglanilla town has continued to gradually decline, figures from their local officials showed.

The local government unit (LGU) of Minglanilla, in a post on their official Facebook page, reported that they were monitoring 53 active COVID-19 cases in their town as of Thursday, August 13.

On the same day, health officials of this second-class municipality located approximately 20 kilometers southeast of Cebu City, logged four newly infected patients.

Two of the four new coronavirus patients in Minglanilla happened to be close contacts of previously confirmed patients while one was a frontline working in a private hospital in Naga City with an address in Barangay Tunghaan.

Naga City borders Minglanilla in the south.

These developments bring the total number of documented COVID-19 cases there to 440, data from local officials showed.

But of this number, around 83 percent have already recovered as Minglanilla reports more recoveries each day. On Thursday, they recorded three additional recoveries.

Minglanilla and neighboring Talisay City, together with Consolacion town in the northern part of Metro Cebu, were the only areas in Cebu province that remained under general community quarantine (GCQ).

Most parts of Cebu province have already eased their quarantine restrictions, and are currently placed under a modified GCQ (MGCQ). /bmjo