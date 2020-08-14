Quarantine violators in Cebu City to be charged starting Aug. 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Charges will be files against residents and workers here who will be caught violating quarantine protocols.

Councilor David Tumulak, the main proponent of the ordinance penalizing quarantine violators in the city starting August 16, 2020, revealed that once a violator is apprehended, he will be detained at the police station with the jurisdiction where he/she committed the violation pending the filing of charges.

The charges will then be filed at the Office of the City Prosecutor and the violator will have to face the court to determine the penalty the violator will have to serve.

The penalty for first-time violators is a fee of P1,500 or 30 days in prison. For the second offense, the violator will pay a fine of P3,000 and will serve 30 days in jail. For the third offense and multiple offenders, they will be fined P5,000 and serve 30 days in jail.

“That is why we urge the residents not to violate the quarantine protocol. Just wear masks and face shields, maintain social distancing, and bring the quarantine pass or work documents,” said Tumulak.

If the violator is a minor, they will undergo the process of the juvenile justice system.

Tumulak said that the court will determine if the violator will be fined or will be jailed for the determined serving time. /bmjo