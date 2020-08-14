PWDs in Cebu City to get cash aid starting Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The distribution for three months worth of financial assistance for persons with disability (PWDs) will start tomorrow, August 15, 2020.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), the distribution will be done house-to-house only. No PWDs will be accommodated at the City Hall.

The barangay will be helping the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) distribute the cash to the beneficiairies.

The PWDs are urged to indicate their name, PWD identification number (ID) number, and barangay and sitio in a bondpaper and post it in a visible area outside the beneficiaries’ homes.

The beneficiary must wear mask, prepare alcohol or sanitizer, a ballpen, and their PWD ID, as this will be used during the distribution.

“Walay manghatag sa City Hall kay house to house ra gayud (No distribution will be done at the City Hall, only house to house),” said the DSWS.

The long-awaited financial assistance was delayed because the city had to set the protocols for the distribution and ensure the safety of the beneficiaries against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The DSWS encouraged the beneficiaries to be patient and wait in their homes. They may also contact the DSWS for further questions./dbs