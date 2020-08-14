Valencia National High School in Bukidnon is now powered by Smart

A public school in the province of Bukidnon is the latest recipient of Smart’s web-based service, #SmartInfocast.

“Before, it took so much effort to disseminate information to our learners and parents. With Smart Infocast, it is now easier and faster to communicate with our school community of over 8,000,” says Dr. Ramilito Paloma, Principal of Valencia National High School (VNHS).

Smart Infocast allows the school to send out announcements via SMS for free. This will help the school as it prepares for blended learning in the upcoming academic year.

VNHS has also partnered with Smart to become an official retailer, and cater to the loading needs of the students and teachers. Smart will also provide the school with free TNT SIMs for students.

“We thank Smart for the partnership built during this health crisis. This collaboration will truly help the school carry out its mission to deliver basic education services,” he added.