Medellin closes interior roads in two brgys following rise in COVID cases

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Motorists will not be allowed access to roads in at least two barangays in Medellin town in northern Cebu following the increase of coronavirus cases in these areas.

The move was agreed upon during a meeting which Mayor Joven Mondigo Jr. called with the town’s COVID-19 Task Force on Friday, August 14.

An advisory that was posted on the town’s official Facebook page says that Mondigo and task force members agreed to “step up measures against the pandemic in [the] light of the increasing confirmed cases in Medellin specifically in Barangays Mahawak and Kawit.”

“Temporary interior road closures in said barangays were set in place to monitor movement non-residents going in and out of the barangays,” the advisory reads.

“Only residents will be allowed to pass thru the interior roads. All vehicles from Cebu should pass through the national highway,” it added.

In a report which he released on Friday, Dr. Oliver Gimenez, the municipal health officer, said that Medellin town now has 27 active cases of the coronavirus disease with the addition of two new cases in Barangay Mahawak. This now brings to a total of 11 the active cases of the infection in the barangay.

Barangay Kawit continues to have the most number of COVID-19 cases which totals to 12 followed by Mahawak with 11. Other cases are found in Barangays Cap Sur – 1, Antipolo – 1, Canhabagat – 1, and Daanlungsod – 1.

Medellin town has also logged one COVID-related death and 19 recoveries.

Gimenez is again reminding town residents of the need to wear face masks and observe other health and safety protocols to avoid getting the infection.