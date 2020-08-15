DSWS head: We’ll be done in at least five days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The house-to-house distribution of the financial assistance of the persons with disability or PWDs in Cebu City will be finished in at least five days.

Frances Abangan, Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) head, said this as she reported the success of the distribution of the P3,000 financial assistance of PWDs in Cebu City which started today, August 15, 2020.

Abangan said that with the help of the barangays, she expected they would finish in less than or at least five days.

“Paspas ra man ato distribution kay gamay ra man atong gidistribute-an. Nagpasalamat ta sa tabang sa mga barangays,” she said in a phone interview.

(Our distribution is fast because we have fewer beneficiaries. We thank the barangays for helping in the distribution.)

There are more than 11,500 PWDs in the city and majority of them received their financial assistance except for those in locked down areas in Barangay Bacayan and others not staying in the city currently.

The DSWS continued to consolidate the number of financial assistance distributed as of the time of writing.

Abangan said they wanted to finish the distribution as fast as possible because the three-months worth financial assistance had been delayed for four months already.

The DSWS is given 10 days to complete the house-to-house distribution.

No distribution will be done at the City Hall to avoid putting the health of the PWDs at risk of the coronavirus. /dbs