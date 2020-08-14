What to expect in the distribution of cash aid for PWDs?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The long-awaited financial assistance for the Persons with Disability (PWD) in Cebu City will finally be released starting tomorrow, August 15, 2020, through house-to-house distribution.

Mayor Edgardo Labella signed Executive Order (EO) No. 87 on Friday, August 14, 2020, detailing the guidelines for the financial distribution to ensure that health protocols will be followed.

Under the EO 87, the PWDs must post their information on a bond paper outside their homes at a visible area for easier identification of the barangay and City Hall workers who will deliver the financial assistance.

The bond paper must contain the name of the PWD, his/her PWD identification card (ID) number, and the sitio and barangay of residence.

The PWD must wear a face mask during the entire transaction, alcohol or sanitizer must be ready for disinfection, a ballpen for the signing of the payroll, and PWD ID.

Authorization letters will be honored provided there is a valid reason why the PWD cannot personally accept the financial assistance.

The authorization letter must be accompanied by a photocopy of the PWD’s ID.

Each PWD is entitled to three months worth of financial assistance for April, May, and June amounting to P3,000.

In the case that the PWD died within the months of April to June, the family will receive the corresponding financial assistance the PWD ought to receive before his or her death.

If the PWD died on April, the family will receive P1,000. The family will receive P2,000 if the PWD died on May, and P3,000 if the PWD died in June.

The family of the deceased must present the death certificate of the PWD, surrender the PWD ID of the deceased, and present a government-issued ID for the claimant.

Mayor Labella specifically ordered against any form of distribution at the City Hall while the city is under General Community Quarantine.

“Gidasig ko ang tanang PWD beneficiaries nga magpuyo sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka mga panimalay ug maghuwat sa atong mga tinugyanan nga maoy motunol sa financial aid. (I urged the PWDs to stay at home and wait for the distribution to reach their house),” said the mayor. /dbs