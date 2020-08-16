Mandaue active cases drops to 386 with additional 34 recoveries, 7 new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While Mandaue City remains under general community quarantine (GCQ), its count on its remaining active coronavirus disease cases continues to drop, hitting 386 as of Saturday evening, August 15, 2020.

The city’s daily bulletin on COVID-19 cases also reported 34 additional recoveries on the same day.

The new recoveries are from 16 barangays, namely: Banilad- 5; Casuntingan- 4; Cabancalan- 3; Cambaro- 3; Canduman- 3; Labogon- 3; Looc- 3; Tipolo – 2; Alang-alang- 1; Jagobiao- 1; Maguikay- 1; Pagsabungan- 1; Paknaan- 1; Subangdaku- 1; Tabok- 1; and Umapad- 1.

This raises the total number of individuals who recovered from the infection to 1,547, effectively bringing down the number of active cases further to 386 from 413 on Friday, despite having added seven new cases for the day.

The seven new cases are from Barangays Tabok, Umapad, Banilad, Paknaan, Basak, and Jagobiao, and San Antonio Street.

The eldest among the seven new infections is a 73-year-old woman from Paknaan while the youngest is a 25-year-old from San Antonio Street in the city.

The City’s Public Information Office (PIO) said decontamination of the areas involved and the contact tracing activities for the new confirmed cases are already underway.

The city has also not logged new mortalities from COVID-19, keeping its count of 82 deaths since July 30. The city earlier noted that COVID-19 deaths are only officially logged on its case bulletin upon the availability of death certificates.

Gaps in data, however, continue between the city’s COVID-19 tally and that of the Department of Health in Central Visayas.

As of August 15, the DOH-7’s count shows that Mandaue has a total of 2,129 COVID-19 cases with 809 active cases, 1,242 recoveries, and 78 deaths while the city has reported its total cases to be at 2,015 with 386 active cases, 1,547 recoveries, and 82 deaths. / dcb